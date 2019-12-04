4 Dams to constructs with cost of Rs, 450 million to control lack of water in Quetta

QUETTA: Irrigation Department Quetta’s Xen Qurban Jatoi Monday said construction work of four dams would be launched soon at cost of Rs 450 million for which tenders have been advertised in daily newspapers in order to overcome shortage of water in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talking to APP, he said dam was being constructed at Kachmore with worth of 250 million which could provide benefits to farmers of the respective areas, despite dam to be constructed in Sara Ghargai and Akhtarabad at cost of Rs, 200 million.

He said provincial government was focusing construction of dams in order to reduce deficiency of water in the area and improve ground level water in respective areas of Quetta, saying we are trying to give those contractors of standard companies on merit basis through advertisement of newspapers for ensuring completion of dams with quality basis on timely for interest of province and public.

Official of Irrigation further said no compromise would be made on standard of construction dams, saying in this regard, special directives have been issued to relevant concerned officers to ensure standard of schemes during working so that funds of project were assets of masses which could not be wasted at any cost in the area.

“Winder Dam would be constructed with cost of 15.230 billion under cooperation of Federal regime which could be irrigated for 10,000 acres of land in related areas of winder and Lasbela district “, he said.

Jatoi said federal and provincial government are being focused in constructing of dams in Balochistan for betterment of people and uplifting of agriculture sector, saying in this regard, funds have been increased in provincial public sector development programme (PSDP) in financial budget 2019-20 by present government.

He said feasibility report of Winder dam would be prepared by WAPDA, adding construction of dams was imperative for province which would also help to enhance development of Agriculture and Livestock after completion of dam and it could also impact positive on economic of province.

