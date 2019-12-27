2020 is the election year, says Wasay    

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulma Islam (JUI-F) Provincial Amir and Member of National Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasay has said that 2020 would be the year of elections in the country. “Incumbent government is undemocratic, unconstitutional and unsuccessful. The final results of Azadi March would soon come out,” he said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talking to a group of journalists, JUI-F leader said that provincial minister Sardar Saleh Boothani is his old friend and neighbor, and his meeting was just to ask his wellbeing. We are not serious to topple the provincial government nor want to prolong this issue, he added.

Maulana Wasay said that they apprise the central leadership about the provincial government’s situation intermittently, and the party knows that provincial government has completely failed to deliver.

“The failure of government is evident from the regular changing of ministers and offers,” he said, adding that the other day Speaker gave a statement against his government and party.

He said that we were intact upon our demand of conduction of new polls and want new transparent elections should be held in the country. “New year 2020 will be the year of elections in the country,” he hoped, adding that under the supervision of federal government entire system is unconstitutional and undemocratic, and the only solution of problems of the country is elimination of present government.

