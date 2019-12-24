190 terror attacks killed 145 people in Balochistan in 2019

QUETTA: In Balochistan, 145 people, including security officials of Police, levies and Frontier Corps had killed in 190 incidents of terrorist attacks, target killing, bomb explosions and sectarian killings during the year 2019. The sacrifices of the security forces in Balochistan, has resulted in reduction of terrorist incidents and life losses, as incidents of terrorism decreased by 33 percent , while 53 percent in life loss, compared to previous year. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the details provided by the Home department of Balochistan, 145 people died including 75 security personnel, in bombings, target killings and 190 other terror incidents in 2019. In 2018, 313 people were killed in 284 terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

Balochistan’s law and order situation has improved dramatically this year. This year, number of terror incidents has decreased, as well as the live losses. Security forces have laid sacrifices in the province, which helped the government to establish peace.

According to the details, 145 people were killed while 528 injured in 190 incidents including blasts, target killings, landmine blasts in 2019. In these incidents, 43 Frontier Corpse, 21 police and 11 Levies personnel martyred while performing duties.

9 people died in DIG office attack in Loralai on January 29, 14 people were taken off the bus in Ormara on April 18 and were shot dead. On April 21 suicide attack in Quetta which left 21 dead, while five people were killed in an attack on private hotel of Gwadar. On September 28, in Chaman blast three, including political leader were killed. On November 15, at the Khulchak bypass, blast killed 3 FC personnel.

In addition, in 2019, 37 people were killed in land mines, bombs and rocket attacks and 94 other targeted killings. In 2019, the number of casualties has doubled on the basis of sectarianism. In these 9 attacks, 33 people were killed and 115 were injured.

However, the death toll in sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has dropped by 87% compared to 2013, according to statistics. In 2013, 258 people were killed in communal violence, of which 231 belonged to the Hazara community.

Balochistan has been experiencing racial, sectarian and religious based terrorism for over two decades. Militancy was increased dramatically in the province after the Baloch tribal leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed in an operation in 2006.

“Terrorists are spreading unrest in Balochistan using Afghanistan’s soil, but with the help of security forces and the people, the peace is being ensured in Balochistan,” provincial Interior Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove said.

In comparison to this year in 2018, 314 people were killed and 609 were left injured in 284 terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

This year, terrorist incidents dropped by one-third as compared to 2018, while casualties dropped by 53%.

The deadliest year in terms of terrorism was 2013, when 531 people were killed in ethnic, sectarian and religion-based bombings, landmines, rocket and ammunition and targeted killings. Similarly, 1162 were injured. Compared to 2013, the casualties resulting from terrorist attacks in 2019 have decreased by 72%.

Langove said that main reason for the apparent reduction in terrorist incidents and casualties is the establishment of coordinated links between the civilian forces and other security agencies and working under a joint strategy to counter the terrorism.

