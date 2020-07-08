SPARCO would provide orchards & crops destruction information

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said that SPARCO has given full assurance to provide information and cooperation through satellite regarding the destruction of orchards and crops in locust affected areas in Balochistan for which the provincial government is grateful to SPARCO. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“I hope that SPARCO will join us in eradicating locusts in Balochistan,” he said while visiting SPARCO Satellite Ground Station Islamabad and meeting Director SPARCO Satellite Station Brigadier (retd) Tahir Islam.Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Iqbal, Member SPARCO Station, was also present on the occasion.

While giving a briefing, he said that SPARCO would provide information about the eradication of locusts in Balochistan and the birth of locust eggs and babies in different areas through satellite.”SPARCO will cooperate fully with the Balochistan government and especially the agriculture department. Will point out where the locusts damaged the crop,” he said.

He also gave a full briefing on wheat, rice and cotton in Naseerabad and also mentioned about Mirani Sabakzai Dam and other cultivation for setting up water reservoirs in Balochistan.The provincial minister thanked the director of SPARCO station and other staff and said that SPARCO had invited him to take a good initiative.”Is it because at present all areas of Balochistan are infested with locusts? We are trying to eradicate locusts and save the people’s property which includes crops, orchards and others while olives, saffron, pomegranates and other fruits,” he said.

“We will also provide SPARCO with us for standardisation and provide all this information through satellite while SPARCO will also provide us with water collection in Balochistan. He said that similar information about the land under cultivation under revenue control is also available,” Achakzai said.

Like this: Like Loading...