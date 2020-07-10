Shehbaz holds aviation minister’s ‘mindless’ speech in NA responsible for PIA bans

Published on – July 10, 2020 – 5:19 pm
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by several countries, including the US and the UK.

“The ban on PIA imposed by several countries, with the US being the latest, is a consequence of mindless & ill-thought-out speech by [the] aviation minister who only wanted to evade responsibility.

“Look at what he has done to the entire aviation industry besides bringing [a] bad name to Pakistan!” he said.