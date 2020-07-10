Shehbaz holds aviation minister’s ‘mindless’ speech in NA responsible for PIA bans

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by several countries, including the US and the UK. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The ban on PIA imposed by several countries, with the US being the latest, is a consequence of mindless & ill-thought-out speech by [the] aviation minister who only wanted to evade responsibility.

“Look at what he has done to the entire aviation industry besides bringing [a] bad name to Pakistan!” he said.

