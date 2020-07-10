PM orders to bring wheat from gov’t warehouses into the market

ISLAMABAD The Prime Minister has ordered to bring wheat from government warehouses and godowns to the market in order to provide flour to the people through affordable selling points. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to details, the Prime Minister has given special instructions to the Punjab government to deal with the impending wheat crisis, ignoring the bureaucracy’s advice.

Sources said that the officials had advised the PM to bring wheat into the market later on in October as the production is low at that time.

However, the Prime Minister ignored this and directed officials to bring wheat to the market immediately, while if need be, wheat would be imported in October. He said that flour at reasonable rates should be provided to the public by establishing affordable markets and points.

