Pakistan, China approve plans for 130 joint research projects

According to the official list released by NSFC, 149 proposals were submitted to the two foundations this year in four categories; fossil energy conversion and materials, utilisation of renewable energy and resources, scientific ground of new energy utilisation and technologies, and safety evaluation and adaptive mechanism research on water-energy-food nexus, China Economic Net reported Friday.

After a review by the concerned authorities, 130 joint research projects were given approval for the next phase.

NSFC and PSF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 30, 1992, for joint research between academic institutions in both countries. The MoU was re-activated in 2015.

The exchange of scientists, scientific information and materials between research and academic institutions of both countries is one of the prime objectives of this international link.

Since the founding of this alliance, NSFC and PSF have conducted joint scientific research activities pertaining to different disciplines along with efforts to strengthen cooperation between science and technology organisations of both countries.