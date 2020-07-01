India trying to destabilize Pakistan, interfering in Balochistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said India has been continuously trying to destabilize Pakistan to divert attention from its own internal chaos.

In a statement, he said India is interfering in Balochistan province of Pakistan at the same time it is also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan. The Minister said he has apprised US Special Representative about Indian intentions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said terrorists involved in Stock Exchange attack wanted to make people hostage, but Pakistani security personnel successfully foiled their bid. He said India wants incidents of terrorism to divert world attention. He said it is India, which orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack.

Later talking to Pakistan s Special Envoy for Afghanistan in Islamabad on Wednesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India can sabotage peace of the region to divert attention from its internal failures.

He said we have been continuously apprising the global community about peace and security in the region. He said durable peace and stability in Afghanistan is inevitable for development and progress of the region. He said Pakistan, as a common responsibility, played a reconciliatory role in the Afghan Peace Process with utmost sincerity, which was commended by the entire world.

He expressed the resolve that Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. They also exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process and regional peace and stability.