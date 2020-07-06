GoB set new mechanism to curb funds’ lapse in Balochistan: Jam

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent government in Balochistan has unveiled an unprecedented reforms in provincial PSDP and implementation on use of development funds adding delays in completion of development schemes and flaws causing funds lapsed would be curbed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Monday while presiding a meeting to review monitoring mechanism over Public Sector Development Schemes in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Balcoh, Secretar C&W Noor ul Amin Mengal and other official were present in the meeting.

“We have set a new precedent in the history of Balochistan by releasing development funds during initial days of provincial financial year for 2020-21 in order to make sure timely completion of development schemes.” Jam Kamal said.

The meeting has approved authorization and funds approval policy for development agreeing upon to hold quarter scheduled meetings of PDW and DSC committees in order to ensure timely start and completion of development projects.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has directed all departments to finalize concept paper and PC1 regarding next year’s development scheme.

The Government of Balochistan has decided to constitute a committee supervised by Chief Secretary Balochistan in order to review frozen schemes in Balochistan that would submit its recommendations in Chief Minister Secretariat for cabinet approval.

The ACS has informed the meeting that total 1437 development schemes have been complete in previous financial year with released funds of rupees 60 billion while 2568 development projects have been inducted in current financial year of 2020-21.

