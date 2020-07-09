FM Qureshi dispels rumours about his health after ‘hacking’ of Wikipedia page

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday dispelled rumours about his health after his Wikipedia profile was edited, saying “there was no truth to them” and that he was “doing well”. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

In a statement, the foreign minister said that “mischievous” elements had edited his profile on the site. “Many complications were created, and it caused distress to my loved ones and family members,” he said, adding that he also started receiving phone calls.

“There is no truth to these reports, and I am doing well,” he said.

While Qureshi did not specify the changes that were made, the showed that the edits were made on July 5 to reflect that the foreign minister had ‘died’ on July 4.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also issued a statement about the changes made to Qureshi’s profile.

“We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack [the] Wikipedia page of the foreign minister & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being,” said FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet.

We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being. By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from 🇵🇰 & abroad, are deeply appreciated. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 9, 2020

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, [Qureshi] is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from Pakistan & abroad, are deeply appreciated.” Qureshi had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3. In a tweet, he had said that he had quarantined himself after having a slight fever. “I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he had said. This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...