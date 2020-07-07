Federal cabinet meets today to review economic, coronavirus situation

According to details, 10 points agenda of the meeting includes discussion on suspicious licenses of pilots and cabinet will also decide about fate of these pilots. The officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also brief the cabinet on the issue.

The cabinet will also approve decisions of Privatization Committee meeting held on June 2. The agenda also includes a proposal of allowing Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to get services of a lawyer without getting permission from Ministry of Law. The cabinet will also discuss allotting land of G-12 and F-12 to Federal Government Employees Housing Society (FGEHS).

A briefing about proposed changes in Companies Act 2017 is also agenda.