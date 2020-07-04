Disparity in Salaries

Public administration is like a machine that works in unison to keep the vehicle of state apace. If a single part goes dysfunctional, the entire system is crumbles down. Therefore, every service is equally rewarded in the developed countries and every service group is given the equal importance so that society nourishes equally on all fronts. In fact, some service groups, such as the noble profession of teaching, finds higher respect and dignity in the society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Public administration is like a machine that works in unison to keep the vehicle of state apace. If a single part goes dysfunctional, the entire system is crumbles down. Therefore, every service is equally rewarded in the developed countries and every service group is given the equal importance so that society nourishes equally on all fronts. In fact, some service groups, such as the noble profession of teaching, finds higher respect and dignity in the society.

However, when it comes to Pakistan, the services and choice of government departments is viewed through a prism of salaries, perk and privileges attached to them. Therefore, a teeming number of aspiring candidates, notwithstanding having secured jobs in other departments, keep on trying their luck to get a chance to have themselves appointed in the administrative services.

A revenue officer of 16 grade, known as Tehsildar, is much attractive in our society that even people having degrees of MBBS and having jobs of 18 grades in other departments, opt for it. It is because of the fact that the job has the prospects of career growth wherein the same revenue officer gets promoted to Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner within a matter of few years.

Yet another anomaly which causes inter departmental brain drain is the salary disparities among the departments. Few services are highly rewarding in terms of their salaries who get countless number of allowances such as house requisition, utility allowances and secretariat allowances. This creates a huge gap between the salaries of two officers of same grade in two different departments. For example, a 17 grade officer in Civil Secretariat Balochistan get salary around 100k whereas an officer of the same rank gets only around 50 to 60 thousand in other attached departments. Moreover, the Government also provides these privileged classes number of incentives such as bonus salaries on Eid, after budget session and on other occasion.

The employees of Chief Minister Secretariat and Finance Department even get incentive of four gross salaries at times. Recently, the Finance Department Government of Balochistan announced bonus salaries for the employees of some selected departments who were also awarded 10 thousand increase in their salaries a few months ago as executive allowance. The notification went viral on the social media and many employees unions belonging to attached departments criticized the move the government for being selective in this regard.

These are some deep structural flaws prevailing in the system which need to be corrected. The privileged class gets higher salaries because they are at the helm of affairs, in authority to amend rules in their own favour and have their demands accepted from the chief executive in the province within no time. Therefore, the employees who work in the remote districts in attached departments get discouraged and keep on trying their luck through competitive examinations to switch their department for having themselves placed in the privileged class of employees.

This causes serious brain drain and loss of assets who could otherwise serve in these attached department far better to bring positive change. The Government must review this policy of disparity in the salaries so that pressure on certain departments is reduced and dearth of man power in others is filled.

