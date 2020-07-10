Dashti for utilizing all resources to control locust swarms  

QUETTA: Provincial Secretary for Agriculture Kambar Dashti has said that the Agriculture Department is providing all possible help to the farming in handling locusts invasion adding all available resources including pesticide spray being used against locusts swarms. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He expressed these views on Friday while addressing a meeting with landowners and agriculture department officials in a meeting held at Commissioner Office Loralai.

The meeting discussed in detail the problems of landowners in Zhob division, locust heart control and performance of the agriculture department.

Mohibullah Kakar, Deputy Director, Focal Person, said that 188980 hectares of agricultural land in Loralai district has been surveyed and 8883 hectares of orchards and 6030 hectares of vegetables have been damaged.

“Locusts give birth 2.5 times a year and they walk in the air and travel up to 200 km during the day.” Mohib Kakar briefed the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture Kambar Dashti told the participants that measures are being taken against locusts under the National Action Plan at the national level, “If any landowner has any grievance, he should openly state it, the government will allocate more than Rs 10 million for tunnel farming in Loralai.” Kambar Dashti said.

The Secretary Agriculture further informed the farmers that the provincial government has ordered eight types of olives from Italy and Spain, however, due to the current situation, they could not be reached yet.

