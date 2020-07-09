Chinese pledge to cooperate with security agencies

LAHORE: The Primary Joint Working Group (PJWG) on Chinese Security at a meeting on Wednesday decided that the Chinese Consulate would ensure that their nationals extend cooperation to law enforcement agencies in security measures, besides complying with the coronavirus SOPs and security protocols. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The PJWG meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha discussed various steps to improve the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and other projects in the province and to enhance bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan to control coronavirus.

The meeting was held at the civil secretariat and was attended by Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, foreign ministry director-general China Mudassar Tipu, DIG Special Branch Abdul Karim, Additional Secretary Health Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor, Chinese Consulate officials in Lahore and representative of law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Agha said the security of CPEC and other projects continuing with the cooperation of China was not only limited to the protection of Chinese people rather it was the matter of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. He said that all possible steps would be taken to provide foolproof security to the Chinese people in the province.

The ACS (Home) said that China, with the help of its medical experts, doctors, and paramedics, had managed to control the epidemic like coronavirus in a short period. He mentioned that Pakistan, especially the Punjab government, wanted to benefit from the experiences and expertise of Beijing in efforts to overcome the pandemic.

He also issued instructions regarding conducting coronavirus tests of security officials and private guards deployed for the security of Chinese nationals.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin praised the professionalism of the federal government and its agencies, especially the ministry of foreign affairs, Pakistan Army, Punjab government, and its departments. He said that China stood by Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and in the light of its experience would continue to provide it with technical assistance in the medical field and all kinds of cooperation.

The Chinese Consul General said that on the instructions of President Xi Jinping, China was providing medical equipment, protective gear, and medicines to Pakistan to control the coronavirus. He hoped that Pakistan and China would work together to successfully overcome the epidemic.

