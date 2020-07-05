Cases of coronavirus decreased in Balochistan: Chief Secretary

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar has said that due to awareness among the people of the province regarding coronavirus and implementation of SOPs, the cases of coronavirus in Balochistan have started to decrease as compared to earlier. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“There is plenty of space to keep patients in hospitals. Doctors are available 24 hours a day. There is no shortage of ventilators and laboratories are being set up in all the districts,” he said.

“The coronavirus will be eradicated from the province soon,” Chief Secretary Balochistan said while talking to reporters during his visit to Dera Murad Jamali.

Commissioner Naseerabad Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Naseerabad Shahab Azeem Lehri, Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Divisional Director Social Welfare Naseerabad Saleem Khosa and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The delegation of Dera Murad Jamali led by President Comrade Taj Baloch met him and apprised him of their problems. The Chief Secretary also visited the Bazaar of Dera Murad Jamali and the Public Library of Social Welfare.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar said that With regard to coronavirus, important steps have been taken in the province from the very beginning to control it in every possible way.

“Due to the implementation of SOPs where earlier the result of 40% patients were positive, now it has come down to 15 to 20% result,” he said and added that there is no shortage of anything in the province. Doctors are on the front line 24 hours a day and two doctors in the province have been martyred due to coronavirus and many paramedics and other staff have been infected with the virus.

“Staying on the front line and working bravely and courageously due to which the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also given the bonuses and extra salaries,” he added.

He said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the reopening of the school. In the light of the decision of federal government, Chief Minister of Balochistan will announce his decision.

He said that it was the responsibility of the administration to supply water to the farmers and landlords. “By taking action against water theft in Naseerabad, Commissioner Naseerabad and Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad have taken the best steps and this action should be continued,” he said.

