BHC for declining unnecessary movements in hospitals

QUETTA: Hearing a petition regarding provincial government's measures during COVID-19 pandemic, the two member bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove has ordered security mechanism for doctors and paramedics following unnecessary public movements in government hospitals.

Advocate General Balochistan has submitted a detailed report compiled by MS Civil Hospital regarding health facilities being provided in government hospitals during Coronavirus pandemic.

Additional Secretary Home and AIG Quetta appeared before the court during Tuesday’s hearing and informed the regarding security mechanism being in-placed in order to ensure security of doctors and paramedics staff inside government hospitals.

“Tough government hospitals have lack of police guards but strict security measures would be ensures in all hospitals upon requests by Medical Superintendents.” Additional Home Secretary and AIG told the court.

MS Civil Hospital informed the court regarding illicit occupation inside government hospitals.

In detailed remarks the Balochistan High Court has discussed the unnecessary movements inside government hospitals apart from attendees added the practices have been causing issues for hospital administrations.

The court ordered Secretary Health and AIG Quetta to finalize a strict security mechanism for doctors and paramedics inside government hospitals while ordered Secretary Health to make sure availability of doctors inside Trauma Centers.

Meanwhile Secretary Health informed the court regarding measures being lifted to ensure easy availability of oxygen in government hospitals.

Medical Superintendent Fatima Jinnah Hospital has called honorable court’s attention toward electricity breakdown in government’s major hospital treating critical patients of Coronavirus added despite numerous requests the issue yet to be addressed by QESCO.

Chief Executive Officer QESCO has assured the court to address the electricity breakdown issue in government hospitals but complained regarding delay payments of dues by government hospitals.

The court directed Finance department to timely release funds for government hospitals.

