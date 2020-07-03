Balochistan a land of opportunities: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that Balochistan is the land of opportunities as its long coastal line, mines and minerals, fisheries, tourism sector and the Tapi gas pipeline project distinguish it in the region. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speaking at a meeting of heads of different departments of the provincial government to review their progress on Thursday, Mr Alyani said the country would get maximum benefits if importance of Balochistan was accepted in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as the province provided access to Afghanistan, Central Asian states and Europe through Iran and Turkey.

The meeting reviewed several development projects launched by different departments, including Forest and Wildlife, Environment, Tourism and Balochistan Coastal Development Authority.

All ministers, secretaries and director general of BCDA attended the meeting, which continued for several hours.

The officials briefed the meeting on projects of their respective departments.

The chief minister said that the decisions about development and progress in all sectors should not be kept only on papers and these projects should be visible on the ground so that fruits of development reached the people.

Reviewing projects of the Forest and Wildlife Department, the chief minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the department and said that despite being very important department, authorities concerned had not even determined priorities of the department and not suggested development projects for PSDP.

Referring to the 10 billion tree programme, Mr Alyani ordered top officials of the department concerned to ensure full implementation of the programme. He said that in every weather zone tree plantation drive should be launched.

“Fruit trees, including olive, should be planted during every tree plantation campaign,” he said, adding that trees should also be planted in areas along and near Mirani and other dams across the province.

