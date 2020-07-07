78 new corona cases reported with total 124 confirm deaths 

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 78 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10919, with a total of 124 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, the total number of cases has reached 10919, with addition of 78 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4363.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 124, with 90 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10919 cases, 10,771 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 8276 from Quetta, 327 from Jaffarabad, 222 from Khuzdar, 220 from Mastung, 188 from Chagai, 172 from Lasbela, 163 from Kech 149 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 128 from Loralai,117 from Dera Bugti, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 67 from Sohbatpur, 59 from Nushki, 60 from Kalat, 52 from Zhob, 64 Jhal Magsi, 34 Panjgur, 35 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 14 Gwadar, 12 from Barkhan and 15 Ziarat.

At present, 6432 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 301 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 58 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1486 individuals and took 311 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 240 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 648 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 105 in Kech, 284 in Lasbela, 52 in Killa Saifullah, 15 in Nasirabad.

Like this: Like Loading...