48 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 48 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10814, with a total of 123 confirmed deaths.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, the total number of cases has reached 10814, with addition of 48 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4806.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 123, with 84 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10814 cases, 10,666 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 8195 from Quetta, 323 from Jaffarabad, 220 from Khuzdar, 211 from Mastung, 186 from Chagai, 170 from Lasbela, 161 from Kech 149 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 128 from Loralai,117 from Dera Bugti, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 67 from Sohbatpur, 59 from Nushki, 60 from Kalat, 52 from Zhob, 64 Jhal Magsi, 34 Panjgur, 35 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 14 Gwadar, 12 from Barkhan and 15 Ziarat.

At present, 5885 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 197 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 54 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 639 individuals and took 102 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 72 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 648 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 120 in Kech, 294 in Lasbela, 303 in Nasirabad.

