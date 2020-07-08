133 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 133 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 11052, with a total of 124 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, the total number of cases has reached to 11052, with addition of 133 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4270.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 124, with 90 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 11052 cases, 11052 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 8325 from Quetta, 327 from Jaffarabad, 234 from Kech, 226 from Khuzdar, 220 from Mastung, 188 from Chagai, 175 from Lasbela, 149 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 128 from Loralai,117 from Dera Bugti, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 67 from Sohbatpur, 59 from Nushki, 60 from Kalat, 5 from Zhob, 64 Jhal Magsi, 34 Panjgur, 35 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 14 Gwadar, 12 from Barkhan and 15 Ziarat.

At present, 6658 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 332 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 60 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 170 individuals and took 153 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 150 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan hundreds people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 296 in Lasbela, 166 in Kech, 103 in Sibi, 52 in Killa Saifullah, 15 in Nasirabad.

