Zardari & Mengal discussed political situation

Sardar Akhtar Mengal also inquired about the health of President Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery as he said the country needed President Zardari’s political sagacity, as a great statesman in a situation when everything is degenerating due to sheer incompetence of the people in government.
Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP has always collected the pieces together in the history everytime this nation was bruised and brought to the brink of economic and political collapse. “PPP always strives to strengthen the country, democracy and the poor, and shall continue to play its leading role in saving the country and its people from the quagmire it has been led into by the selected and imported hordes and herds in the name of PTI”, he added.