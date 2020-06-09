Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former captain Younis Khan as the national team’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

In addition to Younis, the PCB also appointed wrist spinner and veteran of 52 Tests, Mushtaq Ahmed, as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.

The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.

Furthermore, and as part of the tour arrangement, additional players will be sent to England, which makes it even more important to have equally capable coaches to provide best training and preparation opportunities to the players.

Younis, 42, scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017. This included a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009, which lifted him to No.1 position in the ICC rankings.

Against England, Younis holds an equally impressive record.

In 16 innings of nine Tests in England, the champion batsman scored 810 runs at over 50 with two centuries (218 at The Oval in 2016 and 173 at Headingley in 2006) and three half-centuries. In two Tests in Pakistan and six in the United Arab Emirates, he scored a total of 616 runs at just under 50 with two centuries (127 and 118 in Dubai) and one half-century.

With 139 catches in Tests, Younis cemented himself as Pakistan’s best fielder and 13th overall in the history of the game.

Separately, Younis had a season with Yorkshire in the 2007 English County Championship in which he amassed 824 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.47.

“Younis’ work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable. Mushtaq knows the English conditions as well as anyone, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance,” Younis said.

“With the reputation and record Younis brings with him not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an athletic fielder and a strategist, I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer,” Misbah said.

“Mushtaq is loaded with the experience of helping elite cricketers from different countries and is widely regarded as a mentor. He is always involved in the game and this attitude will further help us in our pre-series preparations and enhance our prospects in the series.”