UNDP to help COC Balochistan in handling COVID-19 pandemic

QUETTA: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan on Tuesday announced to assist provincial Command and Operation Center for COVID-19 in preventing spread of Coronavirus and other Information Technology affairs.

In-Charge Command and Operation Center for Coronavirus Imran Gichki and Provincial Representative for UNDP Balochistan Zulfqar Durrani have discussed Coronavirus situation on telephone.

The UNDP has pledged to impart assistance to provincial government through its experts while both were agreed that two experts of UNDP and one IT expert for data collection would work with Command and Operation Center.

“Provincial Government has been taking measures to prevent disinformation and fake rumors regarding Coronavirus on social-media hence the COC would embark new initiative with support of UNDP.” Muhammad Imran Gichki said.

He further said, provincial government’s think-tanks, professors, doctors and researchers have been monitoring COVID-19 situation in order to curb spread of the virus.

Talking on restoration of educational activities in Balochistan the in-Charge COS said, government has yet to decide restoration of educational activities but discussion being held in order to finalize SOPs for Government and Private Schools,

“Chief Minister Balochistan has announced to talk with Higher Education to halt online classes for one months are remote parts of our province deprived from access of internet facilities.” Imran Gichki added.

