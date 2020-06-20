Turbat University achieves many targets in short time

QUETTA: The University of Turbat’s spokesperson categorically rejected the unverified data concerning to Turbat University recently released by an insignificant institute/website regarding the university rankings in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

In its ranking, the said institute/website has quoted data from Turbat University which was a few years old when it was a sub-campus of Balochistan University. A clear example of this is the total enrollment of students and number of teaching departments of Turbat University mentioned in the rankings. Because in the ranking released by the said institute/website, the enrollment of students quoted as only two hundred and fifty while the number of academic departments shown only three. But at present, more than 3,000 students are studying in 23 programs of thirteen departments at main campus Turbat and its two Sub-Campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur.

Turbat University also has the credit in Balochistan that besides starting BS and Master programs in various academic disciplines, the UoT has also successfully launched M.Phil. and MS programs in three departments within a few years of its establishment. Spokesperson in his statement further added that besides Higher Education Commission, the achievements of Turbat University in a short span of time are also being appreciated in various circles not only in Balochistan but also across the country. Turbat University is the second largest general university in public sector in Balochistan and is being counted as one of the best university among fastest growing institutes of higher education in Pakistan. He added that the Higher Education Commission Islamabad is the competent authority to issue rankings of universities in Pakistan.

Spokesperson said “Organizing two convocations successfully in few years, setting up two Sub-Campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur, sending many faculty members to abroad and county’s best universities for Ph.D and approval of second phase of Turbat University recently, by the Higher Education Commission and Federal Central Development Working Party (CDWP) is the obvious proof of the timely achievements of the targets set in the first phase of the university. Spokesperson said that “Turbat University is far ahead compare to its contemporary universities and it is the national assets and mother institution in the region therefore keeping in view the facts and realities we should not believe and disseminate distorted and baseless statistics and unverified news regarding Turbat University.”

Like this: Like Loading...