Six more centers for Corona tests in Quetta city established

QUETTA: The Balochistan Health Department, realizing the plight of the people, has provided the facility of taking samples for testing of coronavirus at six more places in Quetta city. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“On the special directive of Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini in collaboration with District Health Officer Quetta Dr Ahmad Zaman Jamali to take samples for testing for coronavirus,” Dr. Sirmad Saeed Khan, Head coronavirus Cell.

Six points include Basic Health Unit GOR Colony Quetta, Basic Health Unit Kabir Tajik Nawan Killi, Basic Health Unit Village Aid Sariab Road, Social Security Health Center Satellite Town Quetta. Basic Health Unit Ahmad Khanzai Saryab Road and Government School Old Marriabad.

Special counters have been set up in the above mentioned areas of Quetta, officials told.

Balochistan Health Secretary Dosteen Khan Jamaldini has taken this decision considering the plight of suspected patients of corona virus.

The Balochistan Health Department has appealed to the people to visit the counters set up at the above centers to give samples of corona virus test.

In case of complaint people can contact coronavirus Cell Balochistan on 0819202080.

Coronavirus test sample taking hours will be, Monday to Saturday: 9am to 2pm On Friday: 9am to 12pm.

Like this: Like Loading...