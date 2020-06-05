Sindh Governor Imran Ismail donates blood plasma for coronavirus patients

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his blood plasma for the treatment of patients suffering from the deadly coronavirus.

Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi, a hematologist and transplant physician at the National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT), oversaw the donation plasma process.

Ismail had earlier announced that he would donate his blood plasma after he recovered from the respiratory disease, which has so far infected more than 90,000 people across Pakistan. Over 1,800 people have died of the coronavirus to date.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said people who had recovered from the deadly coronavirus must donate their plasma. Dr Shamsi deserves praise for the plasma treatment, he added.

Blood plasma therapy helps protect almost 80% of coronavirus patients from being put on a ventilator, the NIBD medic said, adding that a healthy person’s plasma could be used for two coronavirus patients.