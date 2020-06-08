Sheikh Rashid tests positive for COVID-19: railways ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19, the railways ministry said on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to a statement by the ministry, Rashid is showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he has undergone self-isolation for two weeks, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, PTI MNA Jai Prakash who attended the National Assembly session last week has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

According to sources, Prakash had his test done on Friday after which he attended a session of the National Assembly. The MNA reportedly also hosted an event in the evening which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

