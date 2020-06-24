Secretary RTA vows to implement on SOPs

QUETTA: Secretary Regional Transport Authority Meeran Baloch has said, provincial government restored public transport across the province on condition that transporters have to ensure implementation on SOPs because the contagious virus spreading rapidly in entire Balcohistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Wednesday while presiding a meeting in order to review implementation on Standard Operating Procedures set for public transport amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disinfection spray in public transport, masks and gloves for drivers and other staff have declared mandatory for all transport companies while implementation on social-distancing should be ensured.” Secretary RTA Meeran Baloch said.

Representatives from All Balochistan Transport Union, Local Busses Association and Rickshaw Association were present in the meeting.

Secretary RTA has directed authorities to take strict action against transport companies violating SOPs while the vehicle and staff would be arrested, “Transport companies should avoid from allowing additional passengers particularly sitting passengers on rooftops.” Meeran Baloch said.

He further assured the transporters that their reservations and demands would be addressed at priority level.

