Regular data cases of coronary malaria & dengue will be kept 

QUETTA: A high level meeting on video link was held at Balochistan Command and Operations Center here on Monday in the light of the directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan regarding prevention of coronavirus and other issues.

Secretary Sports Imran Gichki, the Divisional Commissioners of the province participated in the meeting through video link.

Divisional Commissioners are in charge of the National Command and Operations Center at the divisional level in the province.

Commissioner Quetta and in-charge DCOC Usman Ali Khan, Commissioner Kalat, Commissioner Sibi, Commissioner Naseerabad, Commissioner Kech, Commissioner Rakshan and Commissioner Zhob along with Director General of Health, others were present in the video link meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the departments. The meeting discussed in detail the easing of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus and implementation of related SOPs to prevent heat waves in hot areas including malaria and dengue in the province.

It was emphasized in the meeting that all the Divisional Commissioners through the DCOCs established in their divisions would send the reports of corona cases and other related matters to the BCOC on a daily basis without any delay.

Monitoring will be carried out on a regular basis from rural areas to divisional headquarters and the performance of hospitals, dispensaries and basic health units and regular data on cases of coronary malaria and dengue will be kept.\

It should be noted that these deaths have been caused by corona virus or any other disease. The meeting also expressed concern over the fact that the spread of corona virus at the local level has exceeded 92% Corona cases are also increasing rapidly.

The meeting decided to strictly implement the easing of lockdown. All markets and shops will be closed till 5 pm and strict monitoring will be carried out.

During the meeting, BCCO chief Imran Gachki directed all DCOC chiefs to make the ongoing awareness campaign by various agencies fruitful to curb the spread of the corona virus and to focus on border areas.

“Attention should be paid and the quarantine center and screening system established there should be further improved. If there is any shortcoming in this regard, it should be reported to the BCOC,” he said.

“This shortcoming will be rectified,” Gichki said and also directed the state government to take care of heatwaves in their areas and strictly implement precautionary measures to prevent it from spreading among the people.

During the meeting, all the commissioners also apprised about the measures and arrangements taken for public health facilities in their respective divisions especially regarding corona virus. Commissioner Kalat and Commissioner Ketch informed the meeting that there was a lack of laboratories for corona test in their area.

The BCOC in-charge said that the shortcomings would be rectified immediately by informing the Chief Minister in this regard. The need to set the task was also emphasized.

The meeting also discussed the issue of distribution of relief rations in all the divisions and it was informed that rations have been distributed in almost all the areas across the province. In this, the Commissioner, on his suggestion, considering allocating a portion of the existing budget for coronavirus matters, it was decided that this matter would also be brought before the Chief Minister and his approval would be sought from transporters and private sector.

