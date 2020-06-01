PMLN expresses concerns over lack of facilities for coronavirus patients

LAHORE :– Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed concerns over lack of facilities for coronavirus patients and asked government that where are the ventilators that were imported from other countries.

PML-N’s Marriyum said that number of coronavirus patients in Islamabad has crossed 2400 mark but only 12 ventilators are in working condition. Nine ventilators were shifted to 80 bed isolation ward of PIMS Hospital including four from surgical ICU, two from medical ICU and three from cardiology surgery ICU and on the other hand, Polyclinic Hospital, second largest hospital of the federal capital, has only four ventilators.

She further said that government has made no arrangements for coronavirus patients in Islamabad other than 90 beds isolation wards including 10 beds ward at Polyclinic Hospital. Relatives of coronavirus patients have to use references to get ventilator for their loved ones.