PM directs Omar Ayub to apprise nation of reasons behind hike in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD : – Following a strong public reaction against hike in petroleum prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan has contacted his economic and energy teams, sources familiar with the matter told on Saturday.

It has been learnt that the premier has directed Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to hold a press conference and apprise the nation of facts and reasons behind increase in petroleum prices.

Imran Khan has instructed Omar Ayub and Nadeem Babar to inform people about surge in petroleum rates in international market.

Let it be known that the federal government on Friday announced to increase the prices of petroleum products with immediate effect.

According to statement issued by the Finance Division, the Government decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs25.58 to Rs100.10 per litre, while price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs21.13 to Rs101.46 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) has been increased by Rs17.84 to Rs55.98 per litre and the price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO), has been increased by Rs23.50 to Rs59.06 per litre.