Pakistan reports record 105 deaths by COVID-19 in a day, cases surge to 108,317

LAHORE : – Pakistan has Tuesday reported record 105 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day and the number of positive cases has surged to 108,317. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,172.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,646 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab is the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 40,819 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 952 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 412 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 773 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 679 in Sindh, 587 in KP, 58 in Balochistan, 52 in Islamabad, 14 in GB and 9 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 730,453 coronavirus tests and 24,620 in last 24 hours. 35,018 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.