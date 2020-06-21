One terrorist killed, two soldiers martyred in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire at between a patrolling party of the security forces in North and South Waziristan district, the ISPR said on Sunday.

A statement from the ISPR said that the attack took place 5 km southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.

“Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat; while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident,” read the official statement issued by the military’s media wing.

ISPR added that during sanitisation, a terrorist compound was also cleared.