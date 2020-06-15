NCOC identifies top 20 cities with COVID-19 hotspot potential

The National Command and Coordination Centre (NCOC) has identified top 20 cities across the country as potential COVID-19 hotspots and clusters under the trace, track and quarantine (TTQ).

In Islamabad, the authorities have already sealed G-9/2 and G-9/3 for having over 300 cases. While, I-8, I-10, Ghauri Town, Bharakhau, G6 and G7 are being monitored, a statement issued by NCOC said.

The other cities identified by the NCOC are Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Swat, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Sialkot, Gujarat, Ghotki, Larkana, Khairpur, DG Khan, Malakand and Mardan.

The NCOC shared that the TTQ strategy is aimed at identifying disease spread, focused clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns and need-driven resource optimisation at all levels.

It added the strategy has been formulated to keep the spread of the disease in check while different sectors open up. The strategy involves ramping up of testing, rapidly tracing the contacts of confirmed positive cases, and effective quarantining of positive and suspected cases.

Moreover, in today’s meeting, the NCOC was briefed in detail about the operationalisation of additional oxygenated beds and vents including procurement of this critical healthcare equipment by NDMA as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“A total of 2150 additional oxygenated beds will be functional by End July to meet the additional requirement. 1000 oxygenated beds will be functional by end June and another 1150 oxygenated beds by end July,” the statement added.