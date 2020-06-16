Mineral Exploration Company will get 90% share & federal 10%: CM

QUETTA: A high level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reviewed the issues related to the establishment of the proposed Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company and finalized them. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The meeting decided to appoint Secretary Minerals and Mineral Development Company as interim CEO. While it was decided to keep the number of members of the board of directors of the company at seven, it was decided in the meeting that 90% shares in the company will belong to Balochistan and 10% shares will belong to the federal government.

It was decided to set up head office in Quetta and branch office in Islamabad. The meeting also agreed to include experts in the field of minerals in the members of the Board of Directors of BMEC.

The meeting also decided to set up the Chaghi Foundation. The purpose of establishing the foundation is to develop the economic and social sector in the district while the Department of Minerals and Mineral Development and the Department of Finance were directed to start implementing the decisions taken in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the company’s The establishment will improve and transform the mining sector in Balochistan and enable rapid development of the mineral resources of the province, which will boost investor confidence and investment in the minerals sector, he said.

“The Balochistan government will initially allocate funds for the EC and the company will also provide a platform to private companies in the province, providing the people of the mineral-rich districts with the best in terms of education, health and daily life. Facilities will be available,” he said, adding that the company will also take steps to provide modern training facilities in the field of minerals to the youth of Balochistan, including the establishment of training centers.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Finance Secretary Noorul Haq Baloch and other concerned federal and provincial officials.

