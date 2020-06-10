Joint Opposition lambasts on provincial govt for neglecting members in PSDP   

QUETTA: The joint opposition members on Wednesday slammed collation government for neglecting opposition constituencies in fiscal budget of 2020-21 and Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) staging protest against provincial government outside Chief Minister House. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The joint opposition members and party workers led by provincial opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate chanted fully throat slogans against incumbent collation government alleged CM Jam Kamal for removing oppositions’ demands from provincial PSDP being finalized for 2020-21.

The opposition members staged rally from Balochistan Assembly and entered inside red-zone against what they claimed provincial government showed negligence in handling COVID-19 outbreak and deliberately removed opposition’s demands from PSDP.

Addressing the protest opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocated lambasted on sitting government alleged CM and his cabinet’s intervention in opposition’s constituencies, “Provincial funds being distributed among non-elected members in order to spend on our constituencies which is not tolerable for opposition parties.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said.

He further said, provincial government didn’t take us into confidence while preparing provincial fiscal budget while our proposals and recommendations have been removed by Chief Minister.

The protesters chanted slogans against provincial government also alleged government in controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

“The contagious virus has been rapidly spreading across Balochistan but provincial collation government didn’t take any measures to curb Coronavirus.” The opposition members said added CM Balochistan and his cabinet turned their faces away from Coronavirus crisis.

