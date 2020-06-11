Issue of missing persons becoming serious: Buledi

QUETTA: Central Secretary General of National Party Jan Mohammad Baledi has said that the issue of missing persons is becoming the most serious issue of the country. Political activists and youth have not been subjected to such violence in the history of the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“The recent era has also embarrassed Ayub Khan’s Martial Law. As it has been 112 days since the democratic peaceful political activist like Idrees Khattak was taken away by the country’s security agencies, no one including his family is being given access to him which is against the constitution and law of this country,” Jan Buledi said while addressing a protest rally at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Civil Society Organizations (Joint Action Committee) and National Party’s Karachi Press Club.

Asad Butt, Vice-Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said that Idrees Khattak was a human rights activist who fought for the rule of law and the restoration of human rights in the country, but he has been missing for the past seven months and no one, including his family, does not knows that what is his condition at the moment?

“The state must ensure immediate recovery of all missing persons including Idrees Khattak,” he added.

Secretary General of National Party Jan Muhammad Buledi said that the state was shirking its responsibilities and was violating the constitution and law. It is a political issue but unfortunately our political parties are not paying attention to it.

“Hundreds of people are missing, their loved ones are protesting for their recovery but the democratic institutions of the country are not listening to the rulers. They are paralyzed. The parliament has been disrespected. In practice, civil martial law is enforced in this country. He said that the country cannot function in this way. The state has to be responsible and also has to play a serious role,” he added.

He demanded that all the missing political activists of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Idrees Khattak, be rescued and released, and that the country’s democratic political institutions be activated and unwarranted interference be stopped. Supremacy must be recognized.

