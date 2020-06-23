Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR : In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today (Tuesday).

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation at Bandzoo area of the district.

Earlier, an Indian central Reserve Police Force personnel was killed in an attack during operation in the same area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The authorities blocked all entry and exit points of the area and also suspended mobile internet services.