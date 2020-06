SRINAGAR :- In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri in Srinagar city, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pazwalpora area of the city.

The operation was going on while Mobile internet services were snapped in all areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel during house raids arrested over a dozen youth in Sopore and Badgam areas.