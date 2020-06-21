Judiciary plays an important role in the federal states. It holds the power of judicial review apart from its basic duties of dispensation of justice. Interpretation of constitution is also prerogative of an independent judiciary which keeps a check on the governments that might have dictatorial tendencies to trample the fundamental rights of the masses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Judiciary plays an important role in the federal states. It holds the power of judicial review apart from its basic duties of dispensation of justice. Interpretation of constitution is also prerogative of an independent judiciary which keeps a check on the governments that might have dictatorial tendencies to trample the fundamental rights of the masses.

Therefore, it can rightly be designated as the guardian of the fundamental rights of the citizens. However, independence of judiciary has always been under discussion in Pakistan and in the recent decades it has morphed into from an erstwhile subservient to assertive and independent organ of the state. Two important cases now will be used as precedents wherein the dictatorial intentions of governments against judiciary have been defeated.

The popular case of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and the recent case of Qazi Faez Isa are cases in point. Interestingly both the judges are from Balochistan and both, it seems, have come into clash with the powers of status quo. Justice Chaudhry for his determination before the then military dictator and Justice Isa, many believe for his determined stance on issues such as Faizabad Dharna. Whatever the reason may be, many analysts believe that the PTI-led coalition also wants to browbeat judiciary into subservience and wants to tame most outspoken judges so that they do not become an hurdle in the implementation of the will of status quo in the country.

As long as judiciary played a second fiddle to executive and specifically to the whims and caprices of dictators, it never won applause and support of the public. The notorious doctrines such as the Doctrine of Necessity got its validation from the judiciary many a times in the yore and that too is a part of history. But it seems now the judiciary and some judges with their courage and uprightness have delivered upon the expectations of the masses and perhaps this is the reason why they find themselves in the hot water every now and then. If sanity is something to go by, the governments should understand that the fountain of power within any state is the public.

They can only be on the right side of history if they go by the interest and expectations of the masses and not that of any pressure group or a powerful minority.

Federalism is the only solution in a heterogeneous society like Pakistan and that must be upheld and promoted with the smooth working of organs of state under the principle of separation of powers. Although in a parliamentary system, an absolute separation of power between parliament and executive is neither desirable nor possible yet the parameters of judicial independence should be respected by the executive as well as legislature.

The intentions of current government are now crystal clear before the masses. It seems that they want to roll back 18th Amendment and want to snatch what share was given to the province in the NFC Award and also want a subservient judiciary with an overcentralized system. If so, this is a very dangerous approach which must be avoided to avert chaos in the country which is already reeling under cluster of social and economic problems.

Like this: Like Loading...