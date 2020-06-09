Education in Balochistan

During one his meetings with Governor Balochistan Mr. Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Shahid Khan Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, who is on a tour of Balochistan in connection with ration distribution under his Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation, expressed his desire seeing Balochistan more educated and developed. Indeed, education plays a key role in development and social uplift of any section of society. The socio-economic difference between haves and have-nots can only be bridged through education. At the same time one cannot deny the fact that the state of education is pathetic in Balochistan owing to countless problems. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

To wit, a glance over the past educational policies and their implementation acquaints us with the fact that education has never been a priority with the successive governments in Balochistan. Therefore, the state-run educational institutions have failed to polish the hidden talents of the students and make them capable of earning a better livelihood through their soft skills. The medium of language has also been a dilemma in Balochistan. It seems that the government is not decided as to what should be the language of instruction in the schools and what should be the status of mother-tongue in this regard. The previous governments did introduce English as an essential subject to be taught from primary classes but the capacity and training of the teachers remains a daunting task given the fact that recruitment in the Education Department had been marred by corruption.

Moreover, the budgeting issue in education sector remains another chronic problem. During his tenure, Dr. Malik Baloch did increase the education budget from mere a 2 percent to around 26 percent but that did not make any substantial impacts on the quality of education because of the fact that most of the budget was invested in the salaries and other perks and privileges of the teaching and non-teaching staff instead of their capacity building, improvement of infrastructure, revision of curriculum, resolving conveyance issues of the students and introducing of modern techniques of pedagogy.

Similarly, enrollment in the province is also meager and out of those students who enroll in the primary level only a small number reaches the high school owing to thousands of economic problems. When seen through a gender segregated data, women of this province find little chances of getting education than boys and those who fortunately get a chance of enrolling in the schools either become a dropout in primary or at best in high school. At least this is what happens to a large majority. This further increases instances of subjugation of women and dims their chances of empowerment. Even those educated find it harder to get a job in the first place and to continue with the job owing to many cultural and behaviourial issues.

If class differences are to be mitigated in Balochistan and an inclusive development and empowerment is desired, the government should focus on quality education that is available and affordable to all and gives equal chances of development to everyone regardless of their gender.

