Diagnostic capacity of Corona gradually increased

QUETTA: Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi said that the diagnostic capacity of Corona virus in Balochistan is being gradually increased. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The facility of COVID-19 test has been provided at five different places in the provincial capital Quetta. People can get Corona tested for free, The scope of expansion of diagnostic facilities is being expanded at the divisional and district level and for this purpose extraordinary resources have been allocated in the budget for the new financial year, she said, The medical infrastructure is being upgraded The situation in Balochistan is very different from other provinces.

Providing basic health services to a large area is no less of a challenge but thank God we are committed to take all possible steps to reach the deserving people with the resources available in the health sector, she said that the sudden disaster of COVID-19 has put tremendous pressure on the basic structure available in the health sector but there is still capacity in the hospitals of Balochistan for the admission and treatment of corona virus patients and the medical staff is working diligently. Fighting the epidemic, she said that the threat of Corona virus has not been averted and the people need to take precautionary measures. She said that only the government and the people can defeat this epidemic together.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital as well as now BHU GOR Colony, BHU Kotwal Kali Umar, BHU Village Aid Sariab Road, BHU Ahmad Khanzai Sariab Road, Social Security EPI Center near Masjid Khuzra Satellite Town , And Government Schools have also set up Corona Virus Diagnostic Centers in Murreeabad from where the public can get Corona Tested at their convenience.

Dr Rubaba said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was in constant touch with all the stakeholders in the extraordinary situation of Corona virus and with his attention the entire health sector was fully prepared to deal with any extraordinary situation. Balochistan Health Secretary Dosteen Khan Jamaldini reviews the performance on a daily basis and proposes measures to improve it. We are succeeding in our efforts to control the Corona virus epidemic as much as possible and will eventually succeed in countering this epidemic.

Like this: Like Loading...