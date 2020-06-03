Coronavirus claims 67 more lives in Pakistan, cases surge to 80,463

LAHORE :– Pakistan confirmed 67 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,688 and positive cases surged to 80,463, on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,131 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 31,086 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 779 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 284 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 570 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 526 in Sindh, 490 in KP, 49 in Balochistan, 34 in Islamabad and 12 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 595,344 coronavirus tests and 17,370 in last 24 hours. 28,923 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.