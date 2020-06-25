Corona updates 129 fresh cases reported

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 129 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 9946, with 1 new reported death, total reached to 109 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 9946 with addition of 129 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 6100.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 109, with 1 new reported death, while 75 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 9946 cases, 9,798 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7692 from Quetta, 287 from Jaffarabad, 188 from Mastung, 177 from Chagai, 171 from Khuzdar, 148 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 144 from Pishin, 118 from Loralai, 74 from Kech, 92 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 79 from Dera Bugti, 55 from Sohbatpur, 53 from Nushki, 51 from Kalat, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 3,737 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 27 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 38 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1,665 individuals and took 503 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 430 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1799 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 396 in Taftan, 451 in Jaffarabad and 214 in Lasbela, 73 in Chagai.

