CM seeks special measures by Federal Government      

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has urged Federal Government to expedite flight operations in order to bring back citizens of Balochistan stranded abroad and looking for Pakistan Government's help.

CM Jam Kamal has written a letter to special assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Syed Zulfi Bukhari regarding woes of citizens of Balochistan stranded abroad following COVID-19 outbreak.

“Tough Pakistan Government has been bringing back Pakistani citizens from other countries through PIA’s special flight operation but an estimated 20,000 Pakistanis still stuck abroad and waiting to return home.” Jam Kamal said in his letter to Mr. Bukhari.

He mentioned the number of citizens of Balochistan stranded in UEA and other countries added more than 2000 passengers from Balochistan awaiting for government’s assistance, “Majority of Pakistan have been working as labor in gulf countries but in a wake of Coronavirus outbreak they turned jobless and stranded there hence government should take special measures to bring back Pakistan citizens.” Jam Kamal added.

“Overseas Pakistanis have been playing a vital role in booming country’s economy but in current chaos they were plagued with health and economic issues thus government should expand PIA’s International Flight operation in order to safely bring back our citizens.” CM Jam Kamal emphasized on Federal Government.

