CM orders district level COVID-19 testing labs

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday directed health authorities to finalize preparations for basic structure in order to establish new labs across Balochistan ordering district level COVID-19 testing laboratories.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Chief Minister House presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in order to review provincial government’s efforts against novel Coronavirus.

CM Balochistan has stressed upon implementation on decision being taken out in government meetings in following COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary Balcohistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini, DG Health Dr. Saleem Abro, Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, AIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema and government official were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister has expressed deep concerns over rapid spread of Coronavirus in Quetta urged citizens of provincial Quetta to pursue Standard Operating Procedures set to curb spread of the contagious virus.

Government of Balochistan has decided to unveil new strict decision following burgeoning COVID-19 cases and reported deaths in the capital.

The meeting has decided to implement on Nutrition Program and Food Package for positive patients unable to get healthy food items after being isolated in homes.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed the Chief Minister that people unable to purchase healthy food items would be induced in program through COVID-19 Control Program.

