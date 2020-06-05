CM Jam Kamal calls on Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa discussed provincial government’s efforts against COVID-19 and development affairs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Incumbent Balochistan Government has been utilizing all available resources to curb spread of Coronavirus and uplift development for brighter future of people of Balochistan.” CM Jam Kamal told Mr. Bajwa.

He further said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged his full support and cooperation with Balochistan Government in order to uplift development in the province, “Balochistan has been pushed on development track by new economic and investment reforms.” CM Balochistan added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information Lieutenant General retd Asim Saleem Bajwa has assured his full support to CM Balochistan regarding major share for Balochistan in Federal PSDP,

“Balochistan is major province of Pakistan in terms of land sharing borders with Afghanistan and Iran while the land is replete with natural wealth.” Asim Saleem Bajwa said added I have served in the province hence I have close relation with people of Balochistan.

He further pledged to increase Balochistan’s coverage in national mainstream media.

Like this: Like Loading...