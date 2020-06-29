CM Jam hosts luncheon in honour of coalition partners

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan hosted a luncheon in honour of the parliamentary members of the parties in the coalition government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Members of Parliament congratulate the Chief Minister of Balochistan on the approval of a balanced and people-friendly budget by the Assembly.

Members said that preparation of the historic development budget was possible in the guiding vision and guideline of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister thanked the parliamentary colleagues for their full confidence in the approval of the budget and other important provincial issues.

“We believe in resolving important provincial issues and the political parties in the coalition government will continue to play their role in the development of Balochistan in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust,” the Chief Minister said.

