90% population in Balochistan infected by COVID-19: DG Health

QUETTA: Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Saleem Abro has said, 90% people in Balochistan are now infected by Coronavirus and by December 100% population might be infected as the COVID-19 situation getting worst with each passing day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Health department early recommended complete lockdown which didn’t fulfill thus the situation now turned hazardous in Balochistan as 90% people of Balochistan are not COVID-19 infected.” Dr. Saleem Abro said while addressing a news conference on Friday at Quetta Press Club.

However the Director General Health claimed that all preparations were completed to handle COVID-19 emergency as we have enough beds and equipment to treat positive patients, “We have complete screening of 79,000 suspected patients but yet general public must have to implement on pre Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to flat the climbing graph of Coronavirus in Balochistan.” Dr. Saleem Abro said.

Citing his early predicting in a wake of burgeoning cases Mr. Abro said, yet we are not optimistic that the situation would be normalized because July and September should be considered as peak of Coronavirus in Balochistan added the infected patients ration has climbed up to 35% and deaths being reported.

Replying to a query regarding existence of duty doctors and health staff he said, our senior doctors have been performing duties in labs and COVID-19 isolation wards,

“Yet we have lost 5 doctors in fight against Coronavirus while 261 of my colleagues tested positive.” Dr. Saleem Abro said refuted propagandas being spread against provincial government and doctors’ community.

He further said, National Disaster Management Authority has imparted 20 ventilators but yes we have lack of human resource which causing hurdles in timely treatment for patients.

The DG Health Balochistan urged masses to fully implement on social-distancing and SOPs set to curb spread of Coronavirus added instead of discouraging our health staff we should embolden them in COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...