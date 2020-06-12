80 death reported so far due to corona in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 193 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 7866, with 80 confirmed deaths reported. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 7866 with addition of 193 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5064.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 80, with 57 additional probable deaths..

Out of 7866 cases, 7718 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 6287 from Quetta, 199 from Jaffarabad, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 140 from Pishin, 12 Mastung, 120 from Khuzdar, 96 from Loralai, 82 from Killa Abdullah, 79 Lasbela, 62 Chagai, 59 Sibi, 41 Kalat, 29 Panjgur, 24 Kech, 22 Jhal Magsi, 22 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 18 Sohbatpur, 13 Gwadar.

At present, 2722 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 49 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 35 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 546 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1783 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 344 in Taftan, 523 in Jaffarabad and 204 in Lasbela.

